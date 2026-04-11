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Amaravati's Financial Blueprint: Selling Land, Not Tax, to Clear Debts

Andhra Pradesh is selling 5,000 acres of Amaravati land to clear debts from its greenfield capital project. Minister P Narayana stresses that taxes won't be used. The project faced delays under former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who proposed an alternative plan. Land allocation and legal cases continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:46 IST
Amaravati's Financial Blueprint: Selling Land, Not Tax, to Clear Debts
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Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana announced plans to repay debts from the Amaravati greenfield capital project by selling 5,000 acres of earmarked land, rather than using taxpayer money.

The state expects each acre to fetch Rs 20 crore once the construction is complete. This approach aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision, as the TDP-led government has already invested Rs 10,000 crore into Amaravati with tenders worth Rs 51,000 crore in progress.

Narayana countered former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's alternate MAVIGUN proposal, maintaining that Amaravati's international standard design makes it a sustainable and innovative city. He criticized the prior administration's delays, citing cost increases since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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