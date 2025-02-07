Left Menu

Diplomatic Turbulence: Venezuelan Plane Seized by US Sparks Controversy

The Venezuelan government denounced the U.S. for seizing a government aircraft, terming it 'blatant theft.' The incident occurred in the Dominican Republic and marks the second such occurrence in recent months. Venezuela vows to take necessary actions for the plane's return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Venezuelan government has strongly condemned the United States following the seizure of a Venezuelan government aircraft, branding the move as 'blatant theft' and illegal.

The aircraft was seized on Thursday under the direction of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Dominican Republic. This marks the second time in recent months that a Venezuelan plane has been seized in the area.

The Venezuelan government has announced plans to take 'necessary actions' to denounce the seizure and demand the immediate return of the aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

