Diplomatic Turbulence: Venezuelan Plane Seized by US Sparks Controversy

The Venezuelan government has strongly condemned the United States following the seizure of a Venezuelan government aircraft, branding the move as 'blatant theft' and illegal.

The aircraft was seized on Thursday under the direction of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Dominican Republic. This marks the second time in recent months that a Venezuelan plane has been seized in the area.

The Venezuelan government has announced plans to take 'necessary actions' to denounce the seizure and demand the immediate return of the aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)