Struggle of Displaced Tribals: A Call for Action

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has tasked the governments of Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha with conducting surveys to ascertain the number of tribal people displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Maoist violence. These displaced individuals are reportedly living in dire conditions across these states.

During a meeting on January 8, officials reported insufficient data on tribal migrations from Chhattisgarh instigated by left-wing extremism in 2005. The NCST highlighted the importance of precisely identifying these displaced individuals to formulate appropriate responses. A petition received in March 2022 indicated that the Gottikoya community, having fled the violence, is facing severe hardships.

Activists estimate that around 50,000 tribals, displaced primarily between 2005 and subsequent years, reside in 248 settlements across forest regions. Reports suggest that the Telangana government's actions and forest department activities have further jeopardized their well-being. The issue underscores critical concerns about tribal rights and ecological impacts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)