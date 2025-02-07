Strategic Alliances: Zardari Discusses Kashmir and Security Concerns with Xi Jinping

During a significant visit to China, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting concerns over the Kashmir issue. The meeting underscored the longstanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries with a particular focus on defense and strategic balance in the South Asian region.

A joint statement confirmed that the Pakistani delegation briefed China on developments in Jammu and Kashmir. China reiterated its stance that the dispute should be peacefully resolved in line with historical agreements, emphasizing the importance of adhering to UN resolutions.

The visit also saw discussions on enhancing security measures for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), amidst recurrent militant attacks. Following high-level talks between respective officials, both nations agreed to boost intelligence sharing and address security threats posed by groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army and other hardline factions.

