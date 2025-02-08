Global Tensions and Alliances: A World in Flux

The United States is planning a $7.4 billion arms sale to Israel including missiles and munitions amid a fragile Gaza ceasefire, sources revealed. This significant military engagement manifests amidst political strategies from the Biden to Trump administration, marking continuous support to Israel.

US President Donald Trump postponed his call with Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino due to scheduling changes. This development occurs amid ongoing tensions regarding the Panama Canal. Panama's foreign office announced it will coordinate a new date for the discussion.

An alarming increase in sexual violence against children in Haiti has been reported by UNICEF. The rise between 2023 and 2024 is considered staggering, with children being victimized by armed groups, according to James Elder, spokesperson for the United Nations children's agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)