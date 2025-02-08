Government Extends NCSK Tenure for Upliftment of Sanitation Workers

The Central Government's decision to extend the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) has been met with approval from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. In a statement, he praised the move, which comes with a financial implication of approximately Rs 50.91 crore, as a significant step towards bettering the lives of sanitation workers.

Announced on Friday, the Union Cabinet approved an extension of the NCSK's tenure for three more years, now set to conclude on March 31, 2028. This decision ensures continued oversight and advocacy for those in the sanitation sector, whose current commission was initially slated to end its term by March 31 this year.

The NCSK's primary role is to propose specific actions to the central government that aim to address and eliminate inequalities faced by sanitation workers, enhancing their status, facilities, and opportunities. Sawant expressed confidence that this extension will foster socio-economic upliftment and dignified working conditions for these essential workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)