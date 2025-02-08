Left Menu

The Emotional Rollercoaster: Hostage Swap in Gaza

Hamas is set to exchange three Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, as part of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy will be released. Families await nervously as the International Red Cross coordinates the handover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Palestinian militant group Hamas has announced the release of three Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners to further a ceasefire deal intended to conclude a 15-month war in Gaza. Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy, who were abducted during the October 7 attacks, are scheduled for release this Saturday.

In return, Israel will free 183 Palestinian prisoners, including those involved in deadly attacks. The exchange will occur at Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, with the International Red Cross facilitating the handover to Israeli forces.

This development brings mixed emotions to the families. Michael Levy, brother of hostage Or Levy, shared his anticipation and sorrow following the deadly attack. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions strain the ceasefire as long-term peace efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

