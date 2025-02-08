The Emotional Rollercoaster: Hostage Swap in Gaza

Palestinian militant group Hamas has announced the release of three Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners to further a ceasefire deal intended to conclude a 15-month war in Gaza. Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy, who were abducted during the October 7 attacks, are scheduled for release this Saturday.

In return, Israel will free 183 Palestinian prisoners, including those involved in deadly attacks. The exchange will occur at Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, with the International Red Cross facilitating the handover to Israeli forces.

This development brings mixed emotions to the families. Michael Levy, brother of hostage Or Levy, shared his anticipation and sorrow following the deadly attack. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions strain the ceasefire as long-term peace efforts continue.

