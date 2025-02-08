Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Wayanad: Democracy, Disaster Relief, and Development

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress General Secretary, voiced strong criticism against the central government's handling of constitutional and democratic standards during her recent visit to Wayanad. She accused the government of taking measures that undermine the core principles of Indian democracy.

At a booth-level leaders meeting in Mananthavady, she highlighted the continuous struggles of landslide victims, who she claimed are still facing housing challenges and inadequate compensation. She credited the Congress party for ensuring the declaration of the landslides as a severe disaster in the Lok Sabha, which she hopes will facilitate additional relief funds.

Additionally, Vadra addressed the human-animal conflict, which has resulted in fatalities and threatened livelihoods in the district, and pledged collaborative efforts with local administration to find solutions and secure necessary resources. She also committed to tackling other local issues such as healthcare, tribal needs, and tourism enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)