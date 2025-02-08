Hostages Released: Hamas Hands Over Israeli Captives

In a significant move, Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on Saturday in central Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, as broadcasted on live television. This marks a potentially pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

The released individuals include Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, who were taken hostage from Kibbutz Be'eri during a cross-border attack led by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Also freed was Or Levy, who had been abducted on the same day from the Nova music festival.

This development underscores a critical humanitarian operation amid ongoing hostilities in the region, drawing international attention to the plight of hostages in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)