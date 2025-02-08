Hostages Released: Hamas Hands Over Israeli Captives
Hamas released three Israeli hostages, including Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy, to the Red Cross in central Gaza's Deir Al-Balah. They were previously abducted during an attack on October 7, 2023, from Kibbutz Be'eri and the Nova music festival.
In a significant move, Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on Saturday in central Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, as broadcasted on live television. This marks a potentially pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.
The released individuals include Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, who were taken hostage from Kibbutz Be'eri during a cross-border attack led by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Also freed was Or Levy, who had been abducted on the same day from the Nova music festival.
This development underscores a critical humanitarian operation amid ongoing hostilities in the region, drawing international attention to the plight of hostages in conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Funding Shortages Threaten Gaza Aid Amid Ceasefire
Deal in Gaza: Hostage Exchanges Amidst Conflict
UNRWA's Critical Role Amid Gaza's Dire Needs
Four female Israeli soldiers are next Gaza hostages being released this weekend, says group representing their families, reports AP.
Tensions Rise in Jenin: A New Battleground Post-Gaza Ceasefire