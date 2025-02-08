Left Menu

Tensions Ease as Prisoners and Hostages Freed in Ceasefire Exchange

Israel has begun releasing Palestinian prisoners following the freeing of three Israeli hostages by Hamas. This exchange is part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of Palestinian prisoners were observed by reporters being transported to reunite with their families and supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development under the ongoing Gaza Strip ceasefire, Israel has initiated the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners. Reports indicate that this move follows the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Associated Press correspondents observed a bus transporting the Palestinian prisoners to a designated area where awaiting family members, friends, and supporters eagerly anticipated their arrival.

This exchange underscores efforts to maintain the fragile truce forged between the two sides last month, providing a glimmer of hope for continuing peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

