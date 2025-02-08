Tensions Ease as Prisoners and Hostages Freed in Ceasefire Exchange

In a significant development under the ongoing Gaza Strip ceasefire, Israel has initiated the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners. Reports indicate that this move follows the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Associated Press correspondents observed a bus transporting the Palestinian prisoners to a designated area where awaiting family members, friends, and supporters eagerly anticipated their arrival.

This exchange underscores efforts to maintain the fragile truce forged between the two sides last month, providing a glimmer of hope for continuing peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)