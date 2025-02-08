Surge in Terror Attacks Sparks Security Clampdown

In northwest Pakistan, two policemen were killed defending a check post during a terror attack that occurred twice over 48 hours, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The attack happened late Friday in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, marking the second incident at the same site two days in a row.

Senior officials said the attackers fled both times. In response, security has been tightened, and a search operation is underway to locate the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), identified a recently killed terrorist in KP as an Afghan national, underscoring concerns over cross-border militancy.

Data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies revealed a 42% spike in nationwide terror attacks in January 2025 with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as the most affected areas. Authorities continue security operations to combat the rising number of militant assaults.

