A devastating ambush near the northeastern city of Gao in Mali claimed the lives of over 50 individuals on Friday. Armed assailants targeted a convoy and its military escort near the village of Kobe, situated 30 kilometers from Gao. The region has long been plagued by insurgencies from affiliates of Islamic State and Al Qaeda, leading to widespread instability across Mali and its neighboring countries, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Reports suggest civilians desperately fled their vehicles during the attack, with a local official, who wished to remain anonymous, revealing that at least 56 bodies were counted at a Gao hospital, alongside unspecified military casualties.

Despite repeated deadly attacks necessitating almost-daily military escorts, the Malian army has yet to respond to inquiries. The roots of these insurgencies trace back to a Tuareg separatist rebellion in 2012, and militant activities have since spread across the central Sahel, exacerbating a severe humanitarian crisis involving over 3.2 million displaced individuals.

