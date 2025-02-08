Tragedy Strikes as Convoy Ambushed in Mali
An ambush near Mali's northeastern city of Gao resulted in over 50 civilian and military casualties, as armed assailants, likely linked to Islamic State and Al Qaeda, targeted a convoy. This region has faced significant destabilization from Islamist militants, contributing to ongoing violence and displacement.
A devastating ambush near the northeastern city of Gao in Mali claimed the lives of over 50 individuals on Friday. Armed assailants targeted a convoy and its military escort near the village of Kobe, situated 30 kilometers from Gao. The region has long been plagued by insurgencies from affiliates of Islamic State and Al Qaeda, leading to widespread instability across Mali and its neighboring countries, Burkina Faso and Niger.
Reports suggest civilians desperately fled their vehicles during the attack, with a local official, who wished to remain anonymous, revealing that at least 56 bodies were counted at a Gao hospital, alongside unspecified military casualties.
Despite repeated deadly attacks necessitating almost-daily military escorts, the Malian army has yet to respond to inquiries. The roots of these insurgencies trace back to a Tuareg separatist rebellion in 2012, and militant activities have since spread across the central Sahel, exacerbating a severe humanitarian crisis involving over 3.2 million displaced individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mali
- convoy
- ambush
- casualties
- Islamic State
- Al Qaeda
- Gao
- insurgencies
- Sahel
- displacement
ALSO READ
Hyundai and TSL Foundation Revolutionize Road Safety Education with Unique Initiatives in Gurgaon
Tragic Jalgaon Train Accident Claims Seven Nepali Lives
Gurgaon's Air Quality Crisis: A Call to Action Amid Public Health Concerns
Tragedy as Seven Nepalis Perish in Jalgaon Train Disaster
Centre has set up National Cooperative Organics Ltd for packaging and marketing of organic farm produce: Shah at event in Malegaon.