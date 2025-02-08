Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Lives of Two Young Sisters

A tragic gas cylinder explosion in Naharpur village resulted in the deaths of two young girls, Alka and Palak. Their father, Hareshwar Giri, suffered severe burn injuries and is in a critical condition. The cause remains under investigation.

Updated: 08-02-2025 20:34 IST
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in Naharpur village when a cooking gas cylinder explosion claimed the lives of two young sisters, aged six and eight, and left their father critically injured, police reported on Saturday.

The victims, Alka and Palak, were playing while their father, Hareshwar Giri, was preparing dinner when the tragic event occurred around 8:00 pm in a rented room under the jurisdiction of the Manesar police station.

Alka was declared dead on her arrival at Civil Hospital Sector 10, while Palak succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Giri remains in critical condition, unconciousness, as the investigation into the exact cause of the explosion continues, said ASI Ajit Kumar.

