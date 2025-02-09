Capture of Notorious Fugitive Ends Two-Year Manhunt

In a crucial development, Surjan Sansi, a wanted criminal who eluded authorities for two years, was captured on Sunday by police in Jammu.

Sansi, a resident of Rehal village in Bishnah, is notoriously known for his criminal past and was previously implicated in the murder of a man named Akshay Kumar in December 2023. His arrest marks a major achievement for the police in their sustained efforts to combat gang-related crime, according to a police spokesperson.

The arrest was executed by a dedicated team from the Bishnah police station, who successfully tracked Sansi to his hideout in Jammu, putting an end to his evasive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)