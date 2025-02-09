Left Menu

Capture of Notorious Fugitive Ends Two-Year Manhunt

Police in Jammu successfully arrested Surjan Sansi, a notorious criminal, ending a two-year search. Sansi, wanted for the 2023 murder of Akshay Kumar in Samba district, was apprehended at his hideout. His capture is a significant victory in the ongoing crackdown on gangsters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial development, Surjan Sansi, a wanted criminal who eluded authorities for two years, was captured on Sunday by police in Jammu.

Sansi, a resident of Rehal village in Bishnah, is notoriously known for his criminal past and was previously implicated in the murder of a man named Akshay Kumar in December 2023. His arrest marks a major achievement for the police in their sustained efforts to combat gang-related crime, according to a police spokesperson.

The arrest was executed by a dedicated team from the Bishnah police station, who successfully tracked Sansi to his hideout in Jammu, putting an end to his evasive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

