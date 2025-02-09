Capture of Notorious Fugitive Ends Two-Year Manhunt
Police in Jammu successfully arrested Surjan Sansi, a notorious criminal, ending a two-year search. Sansi, wanted for the 2023 murder of Akshay Kumar in Samba district, was apprehended at his hideout. His capture is a significant victory in the ongoing crackdown on gangsters.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial development, Surjan Sansi, a wanted criminal who eluded authorities for two years, was captured on Sunday by police in Jammu.
Sansi, a resident of Rehal village in Bishnah, is notoriously known for his criminal past and was previously implicated in the murder of a man named Akshay Kumar in December 2023. His arrest marks a major achievement for the police in their sustained efforts to combat gang-related crime, according to a police spokesperson.
The arrest was executed by a dedicated team from the Bishnah police station, who successfully tracked Sansi to his hideout in Jammu, putting an end to his evasive tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- wanted criminal
- Surjan Sansi
- arrest
- Jammu
- police
- manhunt
- Bishnah
- Akshay Kumar
- Ramgarh
- gangsters
ALSO READ
Prime Suspect in Family Murders Killed in Police Encounter
Nagaland Police Destroy Narcotics Worth Rs 35 Crore
Gujarat Police Gears Up for Coldplay's Mega Concert
Mumbai Police Advances Investigation in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case
Sindh Minister Addresses Allegations of Police Harassment of Chinese Investors