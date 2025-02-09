Forgery Unveiled: Fake Presidential Order in Jail Release Scam

A fake release order, purportedly issued in the name of the President of India, was sent to Saharanpur district jail to release a murder accused, triggering legal action, officials reported.

The order, fraudulently issued for the inmate Ajay facing murder charges, raised suspicions among jail officials. Senior jail superintendent Satyaprakash confirmed its forged nature after a thorough verification process revealed no such 'President's Court' exists.

Authorities have taken this deceit seriously, promptly notifying the police. An FIR was lodged at Janakpuri police station against unknown individuals. Investigations into this forgery attempt are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)