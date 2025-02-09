Showdown in Mizoram's Political Arena: Election Code Controversy
The Mizoram state election commission issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Lalduhoma for allegedly breaching the model code ahead of upcoming polls. The opposition Mizo National Front accused him of policy announcements in violation of the code. A decision is anticipated Monday.
Mizoram's political landscape is witnessing a heated debate as the state election commission investigates allegations against Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The controversy centers on claims of a violation of the electoral code ahead of crucial village council elections scheduled for February 12.
According to the opposition Mizo National Front, the Chief Minister breached the model code by announcing new government policies during meetings with Zoram People's Movement leaders in Kolasib district. The situation intensified as a photograph of the meeting was circulated, allegedly contravening the electoral conduct guidelines.
The election commission is expected to reach a verdict on the alleged violations by Monday, potentially impacting the political climate as 6,829 candidates vie for local governance positions across Mizoram.
