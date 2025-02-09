Action Against Sand Mafia: Nine Externed from Districts
Nine individuals, including the brother-in-law of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, were expelled from several districts in Maharashtra due to their involvement in sand theft and related criminal activities. This decision was made by the sub divisional magistrate in response to their persistent illegal actions since 2019.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on the sand mafia, authorities have externed nine individuals from four districts in Maharashtra. This includes the brother-in-law of well-known Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The police have linked these externments to ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities in the area.
The expulsion order, which came from the sub divisional magistrate in Ambad, targets Jarange's brother-in-law Vikas Khedkar, alongside eight others implicated in various offenses. This action indicates a strong stance against illegal activities plaguing the region.
Those affected by the order have been involved in cases, including sand theft and obstruction of government work since 2019. Reports indicate that six of the accused participated actively in the Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange, further complicating the legal repercussions they face.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Police Crackdown: Embezzlement Ring Exposed
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
Delhi Police Crackdown Ahead of Elections: Illicit Liquor, Drugs Seized
Delhi Police Crackdown: Trio Arrested with Heroin Worth Rs 90 Lakh
Delhi Police Crackdown: Notorious Drug Network Busted