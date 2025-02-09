Action Against Sand Mafia: Nine Externed from Districts

In a significant crackdown on the sand mafia, authorities have externed nine individuals from four districts in Maharashtra. This includes the brother-in-law of well-known Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The police have linked these externments to ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities in the area.

The expulsion order, which came from the sub divisional magistrate in Ambad, targets Jarange's brother-in-law Vikas Khedkar, alongside eight others implicated in various offenses. This action indicates a strong stance against illegal activities plaguing the region.

Those affected by the order have been involved in cases, including sand theft and obstruction of government work since 2019. Reports indicate that six of the accused participated actively in the Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange, further complicating the legal repercussions they face.

(With inputs from agencies.)