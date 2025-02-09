Left Menu

Action Against Sand Mafia: Nine Externed from Districts

Nine individuals, including the brother-in-law of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, were expelled from several districts in Maharashtra due to their involvement in sand theft and related criminal activities. This decision was made by the sub divisional magistrate in response to their persistent illegal actions since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:04 IST
In a significant crackdown on the sand mafia, authorities have externed nine individuals from four districts in Maharashtra. This includes the brother-in-law of well-known Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The police have linked these externments to ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities in the area.

The expulsion order, which came from the sub divisional magistrate in Ambad, targets Jarange's brother-in-law Vikas Khedkar, alongside eight others implicated in various offenses. This action indicates a strong stance against illegal activities plaguing the region.

Those affected by the order have been involved in cases, including sand theft and obstruction of government work since 2019. Reports indicate that six of the accused participated actively in the Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange, further complicating the legal repercussions they face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

