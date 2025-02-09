Left Menu

Gehlot Urges Diplomatic Action on Bangladesh Hindu Attacks

Ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges the Indian government to take diplomatic action against Bangladesh over Hindu attacks. His comments have sparked responses from BJP leaders who accuse Congress of a tactical shift in its Hindu stance after electoral losses. Diplomatic efforts are reportedly underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:47 IST
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called on the central government to undertake diplomatic measures to halt 'atrocities' against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The comments quickly drew a response from BJP state president Madan Rathore, who accused Gehlot of selectively invoking Hindu interests following a recent electoral defeat in Delhi.

Rathore stated that diplomatic efforts are actively being pursued by New Delhi to address sectarian violence in Bangladesh, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagement with global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

