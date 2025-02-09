Gehlot Urges Diplomatic Action on Bangladesh Hindu Attacks

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called on the central government to undertake diplomatic measures to halt 'atrocities' against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The comments quickly drew a response from BJP state president Madan Rathore, who accused Gehlot of selectively invoking Hindu interests following a recent electoral defeat in Delhi.

Rathore stated that diplomatic efforts are actively being pursued by New Delhi to address sectarian violence in Bangladesh, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagement with global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)