Trump's Bold Claim: Is U.S. Debt Tied to Fraud?

In a surprising statement, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the nation's debt might be overestimated due to potential fraud in debt payments. His comments, made to reporters aboard Air Force One, raised eyebrows as he traveled to the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The U.S., which is reported to have $36.2 trillion in public debt, is undergoing scrutiny under the watchful eyes of Elon Musk's government efficiency team. This team has been tasked with curbing fraud and unnecessary expenditures by federal agencies.

Trump's remarks specifically pointed at possible issues with U.S. Treasuries, an area under audit that has caused operational disruptions in various federal entities. The potential findings related to fraud could lead to significant changes in federal operations and financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)