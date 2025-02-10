Left Menu

Kosovo Election: Kurti's Party Wins Without Majority Amid Tense Serbia Relations

In Kosovo's parliamentary election, Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party emerged victorious but lacked the majority needed to govern alone. Ties with Serbia remain strained, and foreign funding is uncertain for the economically struggling nation. The situation poses challenges for Kurti in forming a coalition government.

Updated: 10-02-2025 05:12 IST
Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party has emerged victorious in Kosovo's parliamentary election, but fell short of securing the majority needed to govern alone, preliminary results indicate.

The Self-Determination Movement Party, known as Vetevendosje!, secured 41.99% of the votes with 73% counted, prompting the need for potential coalition talks with other parties.

Amid ongoing tensions with Serbia, which have impacted foreign funding, the results raise questions about future governance and international relations for the region.

