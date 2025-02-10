Supreme Court Challenges States on Ad Compliance
The Supreme Court criticized several states for failing to comply with orders regarding illegal advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani drugs. The court summoned chief secretaries for explanation via video-conferencing. States are required to file affidavits by month-end and enforce Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.
The Supreme Court on Monday criticized states including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir for failing to act against illegal advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani drugs.
A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the chief secretaries of the criticized states to appear in court through video-conferencing to explain their non-compliance.
The Indian government defended its August 2023 directive to states, advising against taking action for violations of Rule 170, pending final decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
