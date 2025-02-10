Supreme Court Challenges States on Ad Compliance

The Supreme Court on Monday criticized states including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir for failing to act against illegal advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani drugs.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the chief secretaries of the criticized states to appear in court through video-conferencing to explain their non-compliance.

The Indian government defended its August 2023 directive to states, advising against taking action for violations of Rule 170, pending final decisions.

