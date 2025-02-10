Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges States on Ad Compliance

The Supreme Court criticized several states for failing to comply with orders regarding illegal advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani drugs. The court summoned chief secretaries for explanation via video-conferencing. States are required to file affidavits by month-end and enforce Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:28 IST
Supreme Court Challenges States on Ad Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday criticized states including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir for failing to act against illegal advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani drugs.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the chief secretaries of the criticized states to appear in court through video-conferencing to explain their non-compliance.

The Indian government defended its August 2023 directive to states, advising against taking action for violations of Rule 170, pending final decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025