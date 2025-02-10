Left Menu

Kerala CM Eases Home-Building for Landowners Amidst Strict Housing Regulations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has pushed for easier home-building permissions for families without homes, irrespective of land category. State amendments now allow home construction without land conversion for specified land sizes. Emphasis is on improving awareness and altering bureaucratic practices to expedite approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:05 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed local authorities to facilitate home construction for families without a roof, regardless of the land's classification under the Kerala State Land Bank or as paddy fields. This instruction came after a calling attention motion in the state assembly.

Vijayan stressed the importance of granting permissions up to 10 cents in municipal or corporation areas and up to five cents in panchayats, aiming to overcome bureaucratic hurdles that delay approvals. A critical amendment in the state's Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act now eases restrictions for many landowners.

Despite the progressive measures, many beneficiaries remain unaware. The government plans to boost public awareness and revamp bureaucratic efficiency, ensuring prompt processing of pending applications, benefiting over 4.27 lakh people under the LIFE initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

