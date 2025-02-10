Ex-IPS Officer Sentenced in 1984 Kutch Assault Case

A court in Kutch district has sentenced retired IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma to three months in prison for assaulting and wrongfully confining a Congress leader back in 1984, when he was the superintendent of police.

The additional chief judicial magistrate's court in Bhuj, led by BM Prajapati, also handed down a three-month sentence to then police inspector GH Vasavada. Both officers were fined Rs 1,000 each for their actions.

The court found Sharma and Vasavada guilty of wrongfully confining Congress leader Abdul Haji Ibrahim, now deceased, in Sharma's office in 1984. The conviction followed a complaint filed by Shankar Joshi in the Bhuj court, seeking action against the officers under sections 342, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

