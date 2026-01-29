Trio Arrested in Connection with Alleged Assault at College

In a significant development, city police announced the arrest of three individuals connected to an alleged assault case at the Government Arts and Science College in Nandanam. Those apprehended include Muthuselvam, Gunasekaran, and Karthikeyan, officials revealed on Thursday.

The case surfaced when the victim courageously approached the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department to file a formal complaint. This action prompted the All Women Police Station at Saidapet to register the incident, resulting in the swift arrest of the accused.

Authorities have confirmed that an in-depth investigation is underway to uncover further details relating to the case. A senior officer assured the public of thorough procedures to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)