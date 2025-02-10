Supreme Court Steps In: A Disabled Student's Battle for MBBS Admission
The Supreme Court will hear a plea from an MBBS student with a physical disability declared ineligible to continue his course. The court has issued notices to the college in Bihar and the National Medical Commission to respond in two weeks while suspending the student's admission status change.
The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a physically disabled student pursuing an MBBS degree at a Bihar government college, who was deemed ineligible to continue his studies.
A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran issued notices to the Bettiah college and the National Medical Commission (NMC), demanding responses within two weeks. Until then, the student's admission status remains unchanged, according to the court order.
The student, suffering from a locomotor disability, claims compliance with NMC rules and holds prior valid disability certificates. Despite previous eligibility, a recent college order declared him unfit. The petitioner is also seeking compensation for the financial burden imposed by these assessments.
