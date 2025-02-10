Left Menu

Supreme Court Steps In: A Disabled Student's Battle for MBBS Admission

The Supreme Court will hear a plea from an MBBS student with a physical disability declared ineligible to continue his course. The court has issued notices to the college in Bihar and the National Medical Commission to respond in two weeks while suspending the student's admission status change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:38 IST
Supreme Court Steps In: A Disabled Student's Battle for MBBS Admission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a physically disabled student pursuing an MBBS degree at a Bihar government college, who was deemed ineligible to continue his studies.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran issued notices to the Bettiah college and the National Medical Commission (NMC), demanding responses within two weeks. Until then, the student's admission status remains unchanged, according to the court order.

The student, suffering from a locomotor disability, claims compliance with NMC rules and holds prior valid disability certificates. Despite previous eligibility, a recent college order declared him unfit. The petitioner is also seeking compensation for the financial burden imposed by these assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025