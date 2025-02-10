Delhi Police Crackdown: 16 Foreign Nationals Deported from Dwarka
Delhi Police have deported 16 foreign nationals who were found overstaying without valid visas in Dwarka. The individuals were from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Guinea, and Uzbekistan. Before deportation, they were held at a detention center, including a Bangladeshi family with two children.
- India
In an enforcement action, Delhi Police have deported 16 foreign nationals from the Dwarka region. The deportees were found to be in the country without valid visas, according to official sources.
The group comprised individuals from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Guinea, and Uzbekistan. They were initially placed in a detention center before their deportation process commenced.
Among those facing deportation was a family from Bangladesh, including two children, further highlighting the multi-national composition of the group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
