Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: 16 Foreign Nationals Deported from Dwarka

Delhi Police have deported 16 foreign nationals who were found overstaying without valid visas in Dwarka. The individuals were from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Guinea, and Uzbekistan. Before deportation, they were held at a detention center, including a Bangladeshi family with two children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:15 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: 16 Foreign Nationals Deported from Dwarka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an enforcement action, Delhi Police have deported 16 foreign nationals from the Dwarka region. The deportees were found to be in the country without valid visas, according to official sources.

The group comprised individuals from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Guinea, and Uzbekistan. They were initially placed in a detention center before their deportation process commenced.

Among those facing deportation was a family from Bangladesh, including two children, further highlighting the multi-national composition of the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025