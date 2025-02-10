Clash Erupts Over Alleged Abduction in Haridwar

In Haridwar district, tensions escalated following the alleged abduction of a 15-year-old girl, leading to a violent clash between two local communities. Police reported that more than half a dozen individuals sustained injuries during the confrontation.

The minor, hailing from Baditip village, was reportedly lured away by a man named Wajid from a different community, sparking outrage and conflict. Members from both communities resorted to stone pelting, exacerbating the situation further, said Superintendent of Police (Rural), Shekhar Suyal.

Swift action by law enforcement, including a mild lathicharge, helped regain control. A complaint was filed against the accused, and a search operation is underway to locate the girl and Wajid. Authorities have assured strict measures against those attempting to disturb the peace, amidst a heavy police deployment to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)