Left Menu

Clash Erupts Over Alleged Abduction in Haridwar

An alleged abduction of a minor girl in Haridwar district sparked a clash between two communities, resulting in multiple injuries. Police intervened to control the situation, while search efforts continue for the missing girl and the accused, Wajid. Tensions remain, with increased police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:39 IST
Clash Erupts Over Alleged Abduction in Haridwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Haridwar district, tensions escalated following the alleged abduction of a 15-year-old girl, leading to a violent clash between two local communities. Police reported that more than half a dozen individuals sustained injuries during the confrontation.

The minor, hailing from Baditip village, was reportedly lured away by a man named Wajid from a different community, sparking outrage and conflict. Members from both communities resorted to stone pelting, exacerbating the situation further, said Superintendent of Police (Rural), Shekhar Suyal.

Swift action by law enforcement, including a mild lathicharge, helped regain control. A complaint was filed against the accused, and a search operation is underway to locate the girl and Wajid. Authorities have assured strict measures against those attempting to disturb the peace, amidst a heavy police deployment to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025