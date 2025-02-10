Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Path for MP Rashid's Bail Hearing in Terror Funding Case

The Supreme Court has allowed a special court under the NIA Act to hear the bail plea of J&K MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case. This decision clarifies the jurisdictional confusion, enabling the Delhi High Court to act within two-three days. Rashid has been jailed since 2019.

The Supreme Court has paved the way for the special court, constituted under the NIA Act, to hear the bail plea of jailed MP Engineer Rashid involved in a terror funding case. This judicial clarification resolves the jurisdictional ambiguity, allowing the Delhi High Court to issue necessary directions shortly.

Engineer Rashid, who was elected from Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has been incarcerated since 2019. His arrest by the NIA dates back to the 2017 terror-funding case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, highlighting the complexities involved in legal proceedings against sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

In a related decision, the Delhi High Court has granted Rashid two-day custody parole to participate in the Parliament session, scheduled for February 11 and 13. This ruling acknowledges the balance between legal constraints and parliamentary duties of elected representatives, as noted by Justice Vikas Mahajan.

