Strengthening Ties: Defence Minister's Strategic Meetings at Aero India 2025

At Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted pivotal bilateral discussions with Tanzanian, Algerian, and Zambian defence leaders to bolster international military cooperation.

Key topics included collaboration on maritime exercises and tackling cross-border terrorism, underscoring India's commitment to regional security and enhanced military alliances.

The meetings aimed to finalize terms for joint defence projects and institute new agreements focused on capacity building and peacekeeping, signaling a strategic approach to global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)