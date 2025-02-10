Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Defence Minister's Strategic Meetings at Aero India 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in key meetings at Aero India 2025 with counterparts from Tanzania, Algeria, and Zambia. Discussions focused on bilateral defence cooperation, including terrorism, maritime exercises, and capacity building. Agreements on enhancing joint military efforts and peacekeeping operations were also explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted pivotal bilateral discussions with Tanzanian, Algerian, and Zambian defence leaders to bolster international military cooperation.

Key topics included collaboration on maritime exercises and tackling cross-border terrorism, underscoring India's commitment to regional security and enhanced military alliances.

The meetings aimed to finalize terms for joint defence projects and institute new agreements focused on capacity building and peacekeeping, signaling a strategic approach to global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

