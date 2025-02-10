Flood Challenges Persist Amidst Government Efforts

Despite concerted government efforts, many states remain vulnerable to severe flooding. The Jal Shakti Ministry informed a parliamentary panel of the persistent challenges posed by unpredictable extreme weather, inadequate drainage systems, and unregulated construction activities encroaching on natural waterways.

The Standing Committee on Water Resources, led by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, sought clarity on why states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar experience significant flooding despite existing mitigation measures. The ministry explained that the issue is compounded by frequent heavy rainfall, landslides, and other natural phenomena.

Addressing the situation in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the ministry highlighted rivers originating from Nepal as a contributing factor to the flooding. It proposed the construction of multi-purpose projects with flood cushions as a long-term solution, alongside improved risk assessment tools for dam safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)