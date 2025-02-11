Left Menu

Transgender Troops Face New Military Restrictions

The U.S. military has prohibited new transgender recruits and halted gender transition procedures for service members, following an executive order by President Trump. Despite existing transgender military personnel being treated with respect, this policy shift has sparked legal challenges and civil rights disputes.

Updated: 11-02-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:21 IST
Transgender Troops Face New Military Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military has announced a new policy prohibiting transgender individuals from enlisting, as well as halting all gender transition-related medical procedures for current service members. This directive, outlined in a memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, signifies a significant change in military policy regarding transgender personnel.

President Trump's recently signed executive order has targeted transgender soldiers, stating their identity conflicts with military values. Current military personnel with gender dysphoria, however, are assured dignity and respect. Many advocates argue this decision effectively harms the rights of up to 15,000 transgender service members, although official numbers suggest it's fewer.

In response, legal challenges have arisen, including civil rights organizations demanding temporary restraining orders. A judge has also requested assurances that six military personnel who challenged the order won't be dismissed. Meanwhile, transgender service member Miriam Perelson recounted discriminatory treatment she experienced at Fort Jackson, highlighting the real impact of these new policies.

