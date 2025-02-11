Left Menu

Deportation and Deportation Ban: A Visa Scam Unveiled

An Iranian woman and her Malaysian husband are set to be deported from Singapore after being involved in a security-threatening visa scam. The woman ran a travel agency linked to terrorism, leading to the revocation of her visa pass and her husband's permanent residency. Both have been declared prohibited immigrants.

11-02-2025
An Iranian woman and her Malaysian husband are facing deportation from Singapore after their involvement in activities posing a security threat were uncovered. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on February 10 that Parvane Heidaridehkordi, aged 38, had her long-term visit pass revoked, while her husband Soo Thean Ling saw his permanent residency status canceled.

Parvane was implicated in the operations of a Singapore-registered travel agency that sponsored visa applications for foreigners with ties to terrorism. MHA stated that the travel agency operated as a front for a foreign-directed enterprise, leading to its deregistration due to activities prejudicial to the nation's security.

Soo attempted to register a company to conduct travel agency business twice after the investigations began. These attempts were aimed at enabling Parvane's continued activities, raising national security concerns. Both registration attempts were unsuccessful, and the couple has been barred from re-entering Singapore for posing security threats, as per Singapore's MHA regulations.

