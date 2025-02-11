Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Musk vs. Federal Oversight

A federal judge is deciding whether Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency can continue accessing sensitive Treasury Department records, amidst legal challenges. The Justice Department claims the ban is unconstitutional, while Democratic attorneys general argue for limited access due to security concerns. The decision could impact government transparency and executive oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 06:55 IST
Legal Showdown: Musk vs. Federal Oversight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge is poised to render a swift decision on the Justice Department's request to allow Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency immediate access to sensitive Treasury Department records. These records hold personal data of millions of Americans, sparking a complex legal debate.

Judge Jeannette A Vargas has instructed lawyers to discuss any necessary modifications to an early Saturday order issued by another judge, which temporarily prevented Musk's team from accessing the records. Lawyers resumed their submissions late Monday, arguing for and against restoring access, grounding their arguments in constitutional implications.

On Friday, a lawsuit spearheaded by 19 Democratic attorneys general challenged the involvement of Musk's "DOGE" team in accessing Treasury records, citing them as "political appointees." Meanwhile, the Justice Department deeming the ban as an "intrusion on the Executive Branch," seeks immediate reversal, arguing accountability and supervision lines dictated by the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025