Legal Showdown: Musk vs. Federal Oversight

A federal judge is poised to render a swift decision on the Justice Department's request to allow Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency immediate access to sensitive Treasury Department records. These records hold personal data of millions of Americans, sparking a complex legal debate.

Judge Jeannette A Vargas has instructed lawyers to discuss any necessary modifications to an early Saturday order issued by another judge, which temporarily prevented Musk's team from accessing the records. Lawyers resumed their submissions late Monday, arguing for and against restoring access, grounding their arguments in constitutional implications.

On Friday, a lawsuit spearheaded by 19 Democratic attorneys general challenged the involvement of Musk's "DOGE" team in accessing Treasury records, citing them as "political appointees." Meanwhile, the Justice Department deeming the ban as an "intrusion on the Executive Branch," seeks immediate reversal, arguing accountability and supervision lines dictated by the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)