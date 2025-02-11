Calcutta High Court Calls for Swift Justice in Medical College Corruption Case
The Calcutta High Court emphasized the need for quick legal proceedings in the corruption case involving former R G Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh. Accused of financial irregularities, Ghosh and others face significant charges that impinge on public trust in government affairs.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court underscored the urgency of transparent and swift proceedings in the corruption charges against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R G Kar Medical College, amidst allegations of financial misconduct.
During the hearing, Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that the special court involve a prompt trial date ahead of the forthcoming high court session, emphasizing that judicial efficiency would bolster public faith in the legal system.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, responsible for probing these allegations, has committed to providing necessary documentation to the implicated parties, potentially affecting future rulings significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
