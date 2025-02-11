Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Calls for Swift Justice in Medical College Corruption Case

The Calcutta High Court emphasized the need for quick legal proceedings in the corruption case involving former R G Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh. Accused of financial irregularities, Ghosh and others face significant charges that impinge on public trust in government affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:45 IST
Calcutta High Court Calls for Swift Justice in Medical College Corruption Case
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court underscored the urgency of transparent and swift proceedings in the corruption charges against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R G Kar Medical College, amidst allegations of financial misconduct.

During the hearing, Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that the special court involve a prompt trial date ahead of the forthcoming high court session, emphasizing that judicial efficiency would bolster public faith in the legal system.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, responsible for probing these allegations, has committed to providing necessary documentation to the implicated parties, potentially affecting future rulings significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025