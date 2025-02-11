Tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya: A Visionary's Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, praising him as a visionary who devoted his life to India's service. Upadhyaya's philosophy of 'integral humanism' and 'antyodaya' continues to inspire the BJP's mission towards national unity and progress.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, recognizing him as a forward-thinking visionary committed to the nation's service. In a statement on X, Modi highlighted Upadhyaya's philosophy of empowering the most underserved individuals in society as a driving force behind India's progress.
Upadhyaya's dedication and ideals are seen as a lasting influence on India's journey toward unity and development. As an RSS pracharak, Upadhyaya collaborated with Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the formation of the party, embedding the principles of 'integral humanism' and 'antyodaya' as core tenets for the BJP.
The visionary's legacy continues to guide the party's efforts, with Modi and the BJP drawing inspiration from Upadhyaya's commitment to societal upliftment and national strength.

