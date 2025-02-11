Left Menu

Tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya: A Visionary's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, praising him as a visionary who devoted his life to India's service. Upadhyaya's philosophy of 'integral humanism' and 'antyodaya' continues to inspire the BJP's mission towards national unity and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:16 IST
Tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya: A Visionary's Legacy
Deendayal Upadhyaya
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, recognizing him as a forward-thinking visionary committed to the nation's service. In a statement on X, Modi highlighted Upadhyaya's philosophy of empowering the most underserved individuals in society as a driving force behind India's progress.

Upadhyaya's dedication and ideals are seen as a lasting influence on India's journey toward unity and development. As an RSS pracharak, Upadhyaya collaborated with Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the formation of the party, embedding the principles of 'integral humanism' and 'antyodaya' as core tenets for the BJP.

The visionary's legacy continues to guide the party's efforts, with Modi and the BJP drawing inspiration from Upadhyaya's commitment to societal upliftment and national strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025