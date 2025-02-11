Trump Pauses Enforcement of Bribery Law in Controversial Move

In a controversial decision, US President Donald Trump has paused the enforcement of the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which prohibits American and foreign companies from bribing foreign officials to secure or maintain business opportunities. The executive order directs the Department of Justice to halt the initiation of investigations under this act.

This hiatus affects high-profile cases, including an investigation against Indian conglomerate Adani Group and its executives. Earlier, the DOJ under President Biden accused Adani of orchestrating a $250 million bribery scheme to obtain favorable conditions for solar power contracts in India, as per claims citing the FCPA.

The Trump administration's decision is seen as a potential relief for Adani, though its long-term implications remain uncertain. Meanwhile, the DOJ's past actions have drawn criticism, with several US Congressmen questioning recent legal pursuits that may jeopardize diplomatic ties with crucial allies like India.

