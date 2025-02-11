Left Menu

Trump Pauses Enforcement of Bribery Law in Controversial Move

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to pause the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. This move affects investigations like the one against the Adani Group, raising questions about US-India relations and the DOJ's past decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:54 IST
Trump Pauses Enforcement of Bribery Law in Controversial Move
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial decision, US President Donald Trump has paused the enforcement of the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which prohibits American and foreign companies from bribing foreign officials to secure or maintain business opportunities. The executive order directs the Department of Justice to halt the initiation of investigations under this act.

This hiatus affects high-profile cases, including an investigation against Indian conglomerate Adani Group and its executives. Earlier, the DOJ under President Biden accused Adani of orchestrating a $250 million bribery scheme to obtain favorable conditions for solar power contracts in India, as per claims citing the FCPA.

The Trump administration's decision is seen as a potential relief for Adani, though its long-term implications remain uncertain. Meanwhile, the DOJ's past actions have drawn criticism, with several US Congressmen questioning recent legal pursuits that may jeopardize diplomatic ties with crucial allies like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025