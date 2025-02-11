Syrian President Condemns U.S. Plan for Gaza

Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has openly denounced the latest U.S. strategy involving the Gaza Strip, labeling it as an 'inevitable failure.' The plan, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, suggests resettling Palestinians and economically transforming the war-torn area.

Al-Sharaa, a former militant linked to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a onetime al Qaeda affiliate, voiced his opposition during a UK podcast interview. He condemned the plan's disregard for the Palestinians' right to their homeland, highlighting past failures in similar endeavors during Gaza's protracted conflict.

The proposal has garnered significant opposition from Arab nations like Egypt and Jordan, who fear it could derail prospects for a two-state solution and increase regional instability. The controversy underscores the enduring complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

