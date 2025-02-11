Left Menu

Syrian President Condemns U.S. Plan for Gaza

Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, calling it a 'serious crime that will ultimately fail.' Sharaa, a former Islamist militant leader, emphasized the resilience of Palestinians in retaining their homeland despite historical displacements.

11-02-2025
Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has openly denounced the latest U.S. strategy involving the Gaza Strip, labeling it as an 'inevitable failure.' The plan, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, suggests resettling Palestinians and economically transforming the war-torn area.

Al-Sharaa, a former militant linked to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a onetime al Qaeda affiliate, voiced his opposition during a UK podcast interview. He condemned the plan's disregard for the Palestinians' right to their homeland, highlighting past failures in similar endeavors during Gaza's protracted conflict.

The proposal has garnered significant opposition from Arab nations like Egypt and Jordan, who fear it could derail prospects for a two-state solution and increase regional instability. The controversy underscores the enduring complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

