Mass Arrests Shake Sicily: Cosa Nostra's Resilience Unveiled

In a major operation in Palermo, around 130 people were arrested, revealing the continued influence of the Sicilian mafia, Cosa Nostra. Despite losing some power to other criminal organizations, Cosa Nostra remains active in various criminal activities. The arrests highlight ongoing efforts to combat organized crime in Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:41 IST
Around 130 individuals were arrested on Tuesday in a significant operation against the Sicilian mafia in Palermo, reaffirming that Cosa Nostra remains a formidable criminal entity despite past setbacks.

The arrested suspects face charges for offenses such as drug trafficking, attempted murder, extortion, illegal gambling, and firearm possession, as announced by Carabinieri police. Furthermore, 33 additional arrest warrants were served to individuals already in prison for different offenses.

Investigations show that Palermo's mafia families have regrouped to coordinate illicit activities, resembling operations during Cosa Nostra's heyday. Despite modern law enforcement efforts, the syndicate still recruits young people, imparting criminal mentorship. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the recent arrests, emphasizing the relentless fight against mafia activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

