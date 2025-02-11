Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes 33-Year-Old Attempted Murder Case

The Supreme Court has quashed a 33-year-old case related to an alleged attempted murder. The decision follows an appeal against an order from the Allahabad High Court. The parties involved had resolved the issue amicably, and the apex court found that proceeding with the trial would be futile.

The Supreme Court recently quashed a 33-year-old case involving an alleged attempted murder, declaring it pointless to continue the trial after the parties involved had settled the dispute.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and S V N Bhatti delivered the verdict, overturning a January 2023 order by the Allahabad High Court, which had refused to compound the case.

Noting that the incident, dating back to August 11, 1991, resulted in no injury, the Supreme Court opined that the trial would not serve justice, especially as the parties had amicably resolved the matter.

