Ajay Raj Sharma: Architect of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force Passes Away

Ajay Raj Sharma, a significant figure in law enforcement and former Delhi Police Commissioner, has died at 80. Renowned for forming Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force and tackling organized crime, Sharma passed away after battling several illnesses. His final rites will take place in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:26 IST
Ajay Raj Sharma, credited as a key architect of the Special Task Force in Uttar Pradesh and a former IPS officer, passed away at the age of 80. His son, Yash Sharma, confirmed that the officer was in critical condition when admitted to Kailash Hospital in Noida on January 25. He had been suffering from a range of diseases and succumbed on Monday night. Yash noted that his father experienced difficulty breathing and dealt with diabetes and high blood pressure.

An officer from the 1966 batch of the Indian Police Service, Sharma significantly contributed to forming Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force, which took down the infamous gangster Shriprakash Shukla. Additionally, Sharma served as the Delhi Police Commissioner and as the Director General of the Border Security Force.

Following his retirement, Sharma resided in Noida's Sector 44. Originating from the Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh, his last rites are scheduled for Wednesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi, as informed by his son, Yash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

