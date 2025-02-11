Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Meets Cycle Manufacturers to Boost Cycling Culture Across India

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, convened a pivotal meeting today with leading cycle manufacturers to strategize the promotion of cycling nationwide. The discussions centered on enhancing the "Fit India Sundays on Cycle" initiative, incentivizing cycling across demographics, and fostering a robust cycling culture in India.

Dr. Mandaviya, an avid cyclist himself, shared his personal passion for cycling, recalling his regular commutes to Parliament on a bicycle. “Cycling addresses multiple issues—from combating obesity to reducing pollution. Our goal is to make cycling not just a mode of transport but a lifestyle choice. We need to make it fashionable, link it with health benefits, and market it effectively,” he stated.

The Minister urged manufacturers to play an active role in incentivizing cycling. “We must attach tangible benefits to cycling—such as carbon credits for riders, free helmets, or exclusive membership perks for regular cyclists. Incentives will naturally drive people towards adopting cycling as part of their daily lives,” he emphasized.

Dr. Mandaviya also pointed out how the growing demand for bicycles can catalyze infrastructure development across urban and rural areas. “We’re not just looking to sell cycles; we aim to build a cycling culture. This means engaging school children, office goers, and the masses. Initiatives like carbon credits, free helmets, and rewards for regular cyclists can significantly reduce our carbon footprint and promote healthier lifestyles,” he added.

The "Fit India Sundays on Cycle" initiative, launched by Dr. Mandaviya at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi on December 17, 2023, has gained remarkable momentum. Over the past nine weeks, the event has been held at more than 3,500 locations nationwide, attracting over 2 lakh participants from regions spanning Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, and from Kolkata to Aurangabad.

Representatives from prominent cycling brands, including Hero Cycles, AlphaVector 91 Cycles, Decathlon, and Cult.fit, attended the meeting and pledged their support for the initiative. They committed to exploring innovative engagement strategies for the cycling community, promoting cycling as a lifestyle, and contributing to the development of cycling infrastructure.

“We have to build a cycling culture, rather than just sell cycles. We must work as a team to embed the message that cycling should be an integral part of our daily lives, offering numerous health benefits. Our mission is to sell the culture, not just the product,” said Rohit Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer of Hero Cycles.

Echoing this sentiment, Vikas Jain, Associate Vice President of AlphaVector India Pvt. Ltd., remarked, “This meeting has been an eye-opener. We are privileged to have the Government of India’s support in this drive. We will brainstorm and collaborate to make cycling fashionable again, with the guidance and cooperation of the Hon’ble Union Sports Minister.”

The "Fit India Sundays on Cycle" events are organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat. These events are simultaneously held at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs) across the country.

Participants in these cycling events have included Indian Army jawans, postmen from India Post, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), as well as prominent sports stars such as Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Preeti Pawar, Rubina Francis, and Simran Sharma. Celebrities like Amit Sial, Rahul Bose, and Gul Panag have also shown their support by participating in the rides.

With the combined efforts of the government, cycling manufacturers, and the broader community, India is poised to witness a significant transformation in its approach to sustainable, healthy, and environmentally friendly transportation.