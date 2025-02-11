Left Menu

Sri Lanka's New Bureau: A Boost for Justice or Political Sideshow?

Sri Lanka's police introduce the Central Criminal Investigation Bureau to fast-track inquiries, especially as the government faces criticism over handling high-profile cases. This newly formed division aims to clear backlog and accelerate investigations initially managed by the Crime Investigation Department, amidst rising political tensions surrounding the Rajapaksa family's legal trials.

The Sri Lankan police have inaugurated the Central Criminal Investigation Bureau (CCIB) to enhance the efficiency of ongoing criminal investigations. This new organizational arm within the police seeks to ease the workload of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) by streamlining high-profile cases.

This move comes as the government grapples with backlash over unresolved investigations dating back to 2015. Despite previous assurances to speed up justice delivery, concrete results have lagged, resulting in disgruntlement among the public and stakeholders.

Discussions between Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake further ignited the dialogue, especially with constraints impacting progress. The Rajapaksa family remains entangled in legal proceedings, asserting that these are politically charged while arrest warrants and indictments for members continue to surface.

