Voice Sample Scrutiny: Unraveling the School Jobs Scam in West Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday successfully recorded the voice sample of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, an accused in the highly publicized school jobs scam in West Bengal. The voice sample was taken before a magistrate at the Bankshall Court.

According to sources, the CBI had previously secured court approval to record Bhadra's voice sample, which was deemed necessary to match with certain telephonic conversations crucial to the investigation. The recording process reportedly spanned approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

Despite initial delays due to health claims, Bhadra later cooperated with investigators, while also being in judicial remand in connection with the scam. His past arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had involved a money trail investigation, for which he was granted bail last December.

