Netanyahu Orders Troop Reinforcement Amid Hostage Release Threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has commanded increased military presence around the Gaza Strip after Hamas threatened to cancel a planned hostage release. Preparations for all scenarios are underway following a Security Cabinet meeting, putting the current ceasefire agreement at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the military to enhance troop deployments around the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas threatening to halt a planned hostage release. The decision aims to prepare for any eventuality should the hostages not be freed as scheduled this Saturday.

This move follows an extensive four-hour discussion with his Security Cabinet on Tuesday, emphasizing the urgency due to Hamas' threat, which jeopardizes the delicate ceasefire agreement. Under this agreement, Hamas has released 21 hostages through a series of exchanges for Palestinian prisoners. However, the group delayed the next release, citing insufficient aid access to Gaza.

Amid the escalating tension, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Israel should abandon the ceasefire if all approximately 70 hostages are not released by Saturday. The unnamed Israeli official did not clarify if Netanyahu's order included all hostages or just the three designated for release this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

