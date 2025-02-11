Berlin Doctor Under Investigation for Alleged Serial Murders

A doctor in Berlin, originally detained in August for allegedly killing four elderly patients, is now under investigation for the deaths of a total of 10 patients. Authorities conveyed these findings on Tuesday.

The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed due to German privacy laws, was part of a palliative care team within a nursing service. Initially, the doctor was thought to have killed four patients in June and July last year, with attempts to destruct evidence by setting their residences on fire. However, further investigations have revealed a much larger case of potential murders.

Police and prosecutors disclosed that two additional suspicious cases emerged following meticulous reviews of patient records and forensic analyses, including exhumations. With no known motive other than a 'lust for murder', authorities urge anyone with possible information to contact the police.

