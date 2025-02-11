Legal Showdown: USAID Contractors Battle Trump Administration

In a contentious legal battle, several organizations and companies, including the American Bar Association and Chemonics, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its controversial attempts to disband the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The plaintiffs allege that the administration lacks the legal authority to dismantle a federal agency established by Congress or to freeze funding allocated by lawmakers.

This lawsuit adds to a series of challenges against the administration's actions regarding USAID. The legal action names President Trump, the State Department, and the Office of Management and Budget as defendants, seeking a court directive to reverse funding cuts and operational halts affecting the agency. According to the lawsuit, these moves have effectively stripped USAID of resources, leaving it incapable of completing essential functions.

The legal filings highlight severe consequences, including the termination of contracts worldwide, resulting in potential staff layoffs and interruptions in critical programs. In response to a blanket order to pause foreign aid, development work worth hundreds of millions, such as a significant medicine delivery project, has been stalled, risking numerous lives. Amidst these developments, the administration faces its third lawsuit over its handling of the agency, as contractors and partners continue to grapple with the fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)