Trump's New Executive Order Targets Federal Workforce Overhaul

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to initiate federal workforce reductions through an executive order. The directive will involve Elon Musk's government reform unit in identifying potential cuts. Exemptions apply to critical roles, but legal challenges are anticipated as efforts to streamline the government continue.

Updated: 12-02-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:37 IST
President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order compelling federal agencies to implement widespread workforce reductions, according to a White House official. The move, involving collaboration with Elon Musk's government reform unit, signals a significant shift in U.S. government staffing strategies.

The executive order will instruct agencies to maintain a strict hiring policy, replacing only one in four employees who leave the federal service. Exceptions will be made for positions crucial to national security and public safety. The White House aims to align federal operations with Trump's policy objectives while streamlining government functions.

Challenges are anticipated as some federal employees' buyout plans remain stalled in court. With roughly 2.3 million civilian workers in federal employment, Trump's strategy might face legal scrutiny, especially concerning agencies vital to security and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

