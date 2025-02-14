Gazans Return Home to Water Crisis After Ceasefire
Amidst a fragile ceasefire, Gazans face a critical water scarcity, grappling with broken infrastructure and restrictions on vital repair equipment. Many walk miles for water, while efforts to rebuild remain hindered by shortages and Israel's blockade, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn region.
In the aftermath of a fragile ceasefire, Gazans find themselves returning to a harsh reality of water scarcity. The ruins of their homes reflect a deeper crisis, exacerbated by damaged infrastructure and a lack of essential resources. Israel's blockade on imports further complicates efforts to rebuild.
Essential water supplies remain critically low, forcing many residents like farmer Bassel Rajab and supermarket owner Mohammed Nassar to walk long distances for access to water. This basic necessity has become a luxury, with locals resorting to desperate measures to secure their daily needs.
The Palestinian Water Authority emphasizes the urgent requirement of $2.7 billion to restore water and sanitation systems. While small companies strive to revive defunct wells, restrictive conditions hinder progress, drawing attention to the need for swift international intervention and resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
