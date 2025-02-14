Gazans Return Home to Water Crisis After Ceasefire

In the aftermath of a fragile ceasefire, Gazans find themselves returning to a harsh reality of water scarcity. The ruins of their homes reflect a deeper crisis, exacerbated by damaged infrastructure and a lack of essential resources. Israel's blockade on imports further complicates efforts to rebuild.

Essential water supplies remain critically low, forcing many residents like farmer Bassel Rajab and supermarket owner Mohammed Nassar to walk long distances for access to water. This basic necessity has become a luxury, with locals resorting to desperate measures to secure their daily needs.

The Palestinian Water Authority emphasizes the urgent requirement of $2.7 billion to restore water and sanitation systems. While small companies strive to revive defunct wells, restrictive conditions hinder progress, drawing attention to the need for swift international intervention and resolution.

