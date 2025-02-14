Witness Intimidation: Arrests Made in Double Murder Case Threats
Police have arrested Sandeep and Surender for threatening a witness in a 2022 double murder case. The threats were made through a Facebook video, aiming to prevent testimony. Sandeep, linked to key accused Ajay Zaildar, revealed involvement under Zaildar's influence. Investigation continues.
In a significant development, police have apprehended two individuals for allegedly threatening a witness in a double murder case from 2022, officials announced on Friday.
The witness, involved in the case concerning the murder of two brothers in the Pataudi area, reported receiving threats in December last year, which were subsequently broadcasted on Facebook.
The suspects, Sandeep and Surender, were detained in Farrukhnagar on Thursday. During questioning, Sandeep confessed to carrying out the threats under the direction of Ajay Zaildar, the principal suspect in the case, police revealed.
