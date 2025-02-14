Left Menu

Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Arrives in Cambodia to Strengthen Maritime Ties

This visit underscores the growing defense engagement and capacity-building efforts between India and Cambodia, reflecting the warm and cordial ties shared by the two nations.

Updated: 14-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:53 IST
The port call, scheduled from February 14 to 17, 2025, includes a range of activities to foster cooperation and enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy (RCN). Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • India

The First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy, comprising INS Sujata and ICGS Veera, arrived at Sihanoukville Port, Cambodia, on February 14, 2025, as part of their Long Range Training Deployment to Southeast Asia. The vessels received a warm welcome from representatives of Cambodia's maritime agencies, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

The port call, scheduled from February 14 to 17, 2025, includes a range of activities to foster cooperation and enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy (RCN). These activities comprise professional exchanges, cross-training visits, social interactions, friendly sports fixtures, and a PASSEX (Passing Exercise) with the RCN. Additionally, a Small Arms Simulator will be formally handed over to the Royal Cambodian Army, marking another step in bilateral defence cooperation.

This visit underscores the growing defence engagement and capacity-building efforts between India and Cambodia, reflecting the warm and cordial ties shared by the two nations. The deployment aims to consolidate maritime relations and further India’s 'Act East' policy, which seeks to enhance engagement with Southeast Asian nations.

The visit also carries forward the momentum from previous engagements, notably the Royal Cambodian Navy's participation in the MILAN 2024 multilateral naval exercise held in Visakhapatnam, India. Such interactions contribute to regional stability and strengthen India-Cambodia maritime collaboration.

As the two navies engage in joint exercises and cultural exchanges, the visit is expected to fortify mutual understanding, trust, and cooperation, laying a strong foundation for future bilateral maritime initiatives.

